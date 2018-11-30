Bike returned after being stolen from child with disability

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: After this story aired, we received a phone call that the bike was returned.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
A child who has a spinal disability in Savannah is missing his AmTryke after someone stole it off his front porch.
It was donated by the non-profit, Savannah AMBUCS.
An AmTryke is designed for those with different abilities. It’s got specialized steering wheel and supported pedals. It’s definitely not your average bike. It’s similar to the Tryke that was stolen last week, which costs somewhere around $1,000.
Thursday, two kids received their AmTrykes, but 14-year-old Keiyon Blige is now missing his. It was stolen last week near Highway 17 in Chatham County.
“It was designed and fitted for Keiyon because that’s what he needs. He needed a special back a special seat to make it easier and more accessible to use," said Kevin Sheehan, Savannah AMBUCS.
Keiyon’s mom met with us to show us how the bike has transformed his life. Keiyon has Transverse Myelitis, which is a severe inflammation of the spinal cord, making riding a normal bike impossible.
“To be able to get this bike for him to be able to move again and be active in the community again was very important to him. He was very excited to get this bike," said his mother, Tameka Blige.
AMBUCS says this is not the first time one of their AmTrykes has been stolen, but it doesn’t take away the shock.
“Especially when it’s an adapted piece of medical equipment that they need to get stronger to get healthy, and for someone to take that away from a person with disabilities, its just shameful."
“I’m very hurt, and whoever has it knows that this bike is for someone who is disabled, so hopefully they’ll just return it," Blige said.
AMBUCS says they are working to measure him and get him a new adapted Tryke. Blige did file a police report with the Chatham County Police Department.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.