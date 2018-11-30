2 boys get AmTrykes from Savannah AMBUCS

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah AMBUCS gave out two AmTrykes to two deserving boys, Thursday night.
Jonathan, a seven-year-old from Swainsboro who is recovering from Medulloblastoma - a form of brain cancer - got his new AmTryke.
So did Ryker, a three-year-old with Spina Bifida.
Amtrykes are specially adapted three-wheel bikes for children and adults with different abilities.
“We are providing the gift of being able to get stronger, being able to ride in the neighborhood with friends, giving some independence tonight," said Kevin Sheehan, Savannah AMBUCS.
Events like the AMBUCS Celebrity Bowlapalooza help raise funds for the bikes. WTOC’s Amanda LaBrot was a celebrity bowler this year.
