Car wreck knocks out traffic signals at major Savannah intersection

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is alerting drivers that the traffic signals are out at the intersection of the Truman Parkway and Montgomery Crossroads.
Officers say the traffic signal box was severely damaged during a motor-vehicle crash Friday morning. Officers currently have stop signs placed at the intersection alerting drivers. The signs will stay in place until the signal can be repaired. Police say could be early afternoon before the signals are working again.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution at this intersection, and be mindful of the crews working to repair the signal. If possible, please avoid the intersection until the repairs are completed.
