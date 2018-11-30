China says 8,000-strong UN peacekeeping standby force ready

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese peacekeepers watch a screen displaying the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in southern Lebanon. China said Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 it has assembled a standby force of thousands of United Nations peacekeepers, furthering its leading role in the global body's efforts to tamp down conflicts worldwide. (Dong Yongkang/Xinhua via AP, File) (Dong Yongkang)