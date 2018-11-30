CNT arrests 5 people in prescription drug operation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Five people have been arrested following a joint investigation between the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Officials say earlier this year, CNT and DEA identified a group of individuals suspected of selling large amounts of OxyContin. As the investigation furthered, agents determined the group was selling the prescription medication throughout Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham counties.
According to CNT, agents arrested five people between August and November in connection with the operation. Arrested was 41-year-old Jason Toledo of Richmond Hill, 36-year-old Rebecca Hillis of Savannah, 28-year-old Justin Gordon of Savannah, 38-year-old Summer Boyles of Brooklet, and 36-year-old Frank “Pork Chop” Haws of Atlanta.
The investigation is ongoing, and CNT says additional arrests are expected.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.