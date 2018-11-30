Doctors warn patients of peaking flu season

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are in the middle of flu season in South Carolina and Georgia. Doctors say if you have the symptoms of the flu, it’s important to go ahead and start treatment immediately.
Flu season starts in October and usually runs until March or April. Doctors at Memorial Health say we are entering the peak of the season, though. Dr. Goldstein at Memorial Health says they haven’t seen many cases this year in Savannah, but it’s always important to be on the lookout for the symptoms which can change year to year.
“It varies depending on the year. Some years, it’s a lot of cough, cold, and congestion, and other years, it’s more of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. This year, the few cases that we have seen are more body aches and chills and muscle aches more than anything,” Dr. Jay Goldstein said.
Goldstein says if you do get the flu, it can be treated without a hospital or doctor visit if you catch it early enough.
“The flu is the flu. Most people handle it at home. They do very well with just over the counter medicines - Tylenol, Motrin - and realize it’s going to be around 10 to 14 days. If you’re very old, maybe a little bit more of an opportunity to go to your doctor and get seen. This can make a difference for you.”
Washing your hands, good hygiene, and getting the flu shot can help prevent the virus.
“We highly recommending getting a flu vaccination. Everyone at the hospital is eccentrically required. I feel like everybody should get a flu vaccination. If you are very young or very old, it’s probably more important because your immune system truly isn’t there and it’s a little more weak.”
Goldstein says going out in public places with the flu can actively spread the virus. If you have to go out, he says make sure you wear a mask of some type.
