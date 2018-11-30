Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office offering holiday check-ins for those leaving home

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The holiday season is in full swing.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of the services they offer if you’re leaving town at any point over the holidays.
"If you're going out of town. We have a program where we'll perform house checks on your residence. Fill out a simple form with us and we'll come by twice. At a minimum of two times each shift. And perform a residence check of your house and make sure it's OK,” Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy Pete Hossala said.
If you want to get in contact with the sheriff’s office or find out more information, please click here.
