Five displaced after kitchen fire at Turtle Creek Apartments

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Five people are displaced after a kitchen fire took place at Turtle Creek Apartments on White Bluff Road, Thursday night.
Savannah Fire crews got to the scene within one minute, at 7:49 p.m. They say the fire began on the stove in a second floor apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending beyond the kitchen.
No one was injured in the fire, but an apartment below suffered water damage. A total of five people were displaced from the damaged upstairs and downstairs apartments.
Red Cross was called to provide assistance.
