Friday marks beloved SCHP Trooper Bob’s last day on the job ahead of retirement

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After serving our state with the Navy and with South Carolina Highway Patrol for a total of 29 years, Friday is the last day of work for SCHP Lieutenant Bob Beres. You probably know him better as Trooper Bob.
There’s a good chance you follow Trooper Bob on Twitter, where he started his famous Emmy-winning emoji campaign.
Before he was famous on Twitter, Trooper Bob was born in a refugee camp and came to the United States. He says he didn’t know he wanted to enter law enforcement at first, and got his first security job at the Medical University of South Carolina.
He announced on Sept. 24 that his last day would be Nov. 30 Thank you for your service!
