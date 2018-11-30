Good News: GSU celebrates 112th Birthday

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - We’re wishing a Happy Birthday to our region’s largest university.
Georgia Southern University celebrated its 112th birthday on Friday. The celebration on the Statesboro campus included music, games, and plenty of food.
Students say they’re proud of the school’s legacy and roots, and how it’s grown with consolidation to offer programs across the area.
“The idea is that being an Eagle is something you do the rest of your life,” said student government president, Jarvis Steele. “You’re an Eagle every morning you wake up after you get that degree. That’s something you can’t compete with.”
The party also included the True Blue ice cream, sold by Leopold’s as a fundraiser for the university.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.