Hinesville set to hold 22nd annual Illuminated Christmas Parade

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Some holiday magic is coming to Hinesville. The 22nd annual Illuminated Christmas Parade will take place Friday, Nov. 30.
Everyone is invited to come and enjoy holiday floats, marching bands, soldiers and much more. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hinesville. This year’s theme is “Board Game Christmas,” so the parade will feature board game floats.
WTOC’s very own Dawn Baker will once again host the event along with Pastor Richard Hayes and Nick Westbrook.
If you can’t make it out, the parade will also stream live on WTOC.com.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.