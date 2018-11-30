Last surviving member of Savannah PD’s “Original Nine” honored

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police came to Savannah Friday to honor one of our own.
Members of law enforcement from near and far came to honor Lt. John White. He is the last surviving member of Savannah Police’s “Original Nine.”
The “Original Nine” is the name given to the first nine African American officers hired to the Savannah Police Department. The nine officers were sworn in on May 3, 1947, with White being the first one. That makes him the first black police officer in the state of Georgia.
Friday, he was honored for his bravery and commitment to service. He was given patches, plaques and other gifts all in celebration of him. He says 75 years ago he never thought he would be standing in front of a group being honored for his service.
“We have changed the course of history and I’m proud of it and to be a part of it. And this community is one of the best communities in the city – in this country. Believe it or not,” White said.
White served the department for 37 years before retiring in 1984.
