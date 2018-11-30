Police arrest Atlanta group trying to open up fake bank accounts in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested three people for attempting to open accounts with fake I.D’s at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Highway 17 Tuesday afternoon.
Officers said they responded to a call of a woman using a fake I.D. at the credit union and upon arriving arrested her and tracked down her two partners who were driving around in a car nearby.
Theresa Laverne Kinard of Decatur, Georgia, faces charges of Identity Theft and Fraudulent Activity, Impersonation. Her accomplices - Joseph Latrace Simmons of Augusta, Georgia, and Badra Kada of Everett, Washington - were also arrested.
When officers arrested the three, they found nearly $10,000 with several money orders totaling $3,000.
Police found three victims who’s identities were stolen by this group, but they continue to investigate if anyone in Richmond Hill was affected. The suspects' phones show dozens of identities of more people that police anticipate the group was looking to use next.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.