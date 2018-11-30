Project begins to widen GA Hwy 67 in Bulloch County

BULLOCH, GA (WTOC) - If you commute between Statesboro and Savannah, you’ve already seen the construction barrels on Georgia Highway 67.
Get behind some slow traffic during rush hour on GA Hwy 67, and 13 miles never felt so long - but after years of preparation and paperwork - a project to widen it has begun.
Orange barrels now line the road as crews clear trees to make way for new lanes. Employees at Valli’s say the two-lane road can no longer handle all the traffic.
“It stays busy, all day long."
“We see collisions all the time, just from pulling out of our parking lot,” said Kristy Brown, Valli’s Collision Center.
Georgia DOT will widen to four lanes all the way to Interstate 16. County Chairman Roy Thompson says that will make things better for drivers, and will likely grow business on the road, too.
“It’s a commercial corridor. Nothing on either side is zoned highway commercial, so you’re going to see a heck of a lot of development on 67,” Thompson said.
The widening will likely take 24 months to complete, which will mean delays and even more congestion through the process, but Kristy and others will try to stay hopeful.
“The end result will be a better highway, safer. We’ll get through it.”
Thompson hopes drivers can keep their patience for the next two years.
