Raiders not lacking confidence for state semis

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There’s one word that keeps getting dropped at Savannah Christian football practice lately.
“Confidence," says Savannah Christian senior wide receiver Jordan Grant. "That’s the word of the week.”
It’s a fitting word of the week, because the Raiders aren’t running short of that.
“We’re going to be ready to play them, and the result is going to be that we’re going to be winning," says Grant. "We’ll be in the Dome next week.”
That’s a bold statement considering the Raiders' opponent this week: Eagle’s Landing Christian. The Chargers have won 39 of their last 40 games and three consecutive state titles.
“There’s not many weaknesses on this team we’re playing," admits head coach Baker Woodward. "We’re going to have to play our absolute best to win.”
“We know we’ve been working hard every single day,” Grant says. “We feel like this is our time to make it happen.”
Why shouldn’t this team be confident, even as a major underdog? All they’ve done this year is defy expectations. In Woodward’s first season at the helm, the Raiders have won 11 straight games, and find themselves in the state semis for the first time since 2011. SC says it all goes back to the offseason.
“It’s the coaches and practice," credits junior running back Marquell Brown. "We’ve been practicing really well lately.”
That hard work is why this team believes in themselves, even if very few others do.
“I feel good about our guys," says Woodward. "I’d take our guys any day than the guys at Eagle’s Landing.”
Savannah Christian hosts Eagle’s Landing Christian Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Pooler Stadium.
