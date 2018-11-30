Ronald McDonald House hosts ‘Wine and Fries’ fundraiser in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire hosted what has become known as the night of “Happy Meals for Adults," Thursday night.
The “Wine and Fries” fundraiser pairs fast food favorites like french fries, cheeseburgers, and chicken nuggets with red and white wines. There’s also an auction where all of the money is raised for the families of sick children who stay at the Ronald McDonald House.
“It gets them geared up for the holidays. Another reason people love this event - they get to come to the house, tour the house, a warm and welcoming environment," said Janet Kolbush, Events Director, Ronald McDonald House.
WTOC’s own Jamie Ertle was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.
