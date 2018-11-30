Wet Weekend Ahead

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Cool and clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s along the coast. Sunshine will dominate our day, helping us to warm to the mid 60s at noon with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. The weather will still be nice for our evening plans with temperatures near 60 at sunset. Cloud cover increases overnight with showers moving in to our western communities by sunrise Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain will be close to the Savannah area Saturday morning during the race, but it doesn’t look like a washout. There will be breaks in the rain, but scattered showers will be possible for most of the day. There is a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm or two on Saturday for our inland communities, but the biggest threat to plans this weekend remains the rain. Some areas will receive over an inch of rain on Saturday alone.
Another batch of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two moves in overnight into Sunday morning with most of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire under a marginal risk for severe weather. Most of us will deal with rain at some point in the day with highs in the upper 70s.
Thunderstorms are also possible on Monday ahead of a cold front that will push through our area late Monday into Tuesday, drying us out and cooling us down for the rest of the work week.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
