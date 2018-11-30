Will it rain on my parade?

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - I know one parade that won’t have any problems and that’s the Hinesville Christmas Parade but that’s because it’s tonight, Friday night. The high pressure that’s been keeping us dry all week is now in the Atlantic, which opens the door to a warm front that’ll lift northward through the area Saturday into Saturday night, bringing with it a couple of rounds of rain and thunderstorms.
We’ll remain dry through about 6 a.m. when light to moderate rain will begin in “Onion Country” to Statesboro. The rain will move towards Savannah and the Lowcountry about an hour after sunrise, 7:08 a.m. It’ll be spotty by the time it does make it to the coast, but plan for rain for your morning activities like the Bluffton Christmas Parade, which is at 10 a.m.
The positive part about morning events, is that the rain shouldn’t be TOO heavy and the temperatures will be approaching the middle 60s mid-morning. There will be a lull in rain for a large portion of the viewing area by lunchtime but as the warm front begins to lift towards us, heavier rain and thunderstorms likely mid afternoon into the evening. A lot of us will easily receive rain totals over an inch.
Saturday late into Sunday we’ll be warm: mid to upper 60s and fog will be an issue. Sunday thunderstorms seem likely again and we’ll be warm 80 degrees; the record is 82 set in 1982.
And we’re not done yet: Monday looks like more record attempting warm with 80s and unsettled with isolated strong thunderstorms.
A cold front will clear it all out and it’s coming late Monday night or Tuesday then we’ll be back to below average temperatures, dry, and sunshine.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.