Will it rain on my parade?

We’ll remain dry through about 6 a.m. when light to moderate rain will begin in “Onion Country” to Statesboro. The rain will move towards Savannah and the Lowcountry about an hour after sunrise, 7:08 a.m. It’ll be spotty by the time it does make it to the coast, but plan for rain for your morning activities like the Bluffton Christmas Parade, which is at 10 a.m.