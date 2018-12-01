IOC human rights advisory committee to start with 2024 Games

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, top center, and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, bottom second from left, and Toshiro Muto, bottom second from right, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, attend an IOC Executive Board meeting Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Tokyo. The IOC said boxing will take place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But exactly who runs the tournament and the details of qualifying are up in the air because of charges of corruption and malfeasance surrounding the boxing federation that runs the sport at the Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)