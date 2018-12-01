List of Christmas parades canceled, postponed due to potential rain Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The threat of rain is putting a damper on some of the local Christmas parades that were planned for Saturday.
The Downtown Vidalia Association says it has decided to cancel its annual parade. Organizers say the consideration was made to reschedule, but there are too many agencies involved to do that effectively.
The City of Richmond Hill has postponed its 23rd Annual Christmas Parade from 10 a.m.. until 1:00 p.m.
The City of Brunswick and the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce have postponed their parades until next Saturday, Dec. 8.
As of Friday night, the Town of Bluffton says their parade is still on for 10 a.m., Saturday morning. They do want you to keep the forecast in mind, and be prepared for rain.
