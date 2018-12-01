Local group brings huge donation of toys to WTOC

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -WTOC is getting into the holiday spirit and the season of giving by partnering with Toys for Tots to help give back to those in need this holiday season.
One group came by the station on Saturday to make a big donation. The Cars and Coffee group meets once a week on every Saturday to drink coffee and talk about cars.
They filled up the trunks of those cars with toys and brought them to the WTOC station, filling up our Toys for Tots bins outside as part of their annual toy drive.
A member of the group spoke about how important toy drives are around the holiday season.
“It’s basically a big toy drive that we do every year," said David Rubitz. "We started of with the Savannah Speed Classic in October on Hutchison Island where we allow people to come in free if they bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. And every cars anad coffee until now, we collect toys for Toys for Tots.”
If you would like to donate, you can drop off a new unwrapped toy at our station in the lobby. We need all the help we can get!
We are located right off of Chatham Parkway.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.