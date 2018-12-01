The Nutcracker premieres at Lucas Theatre

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Ballet Theatre took center stage at the Lucas on Saturday for their showing of the Nutcracker.
The classic holiday ballet features music from Tchaikovsky.
It tells the story of a young girl named Clara who dreams her Christmas gift comes to life and becomes her beloved prince.
“We are Savannah’s ballet, said Abby McCuen. "We’re the only professional company here so we’re proud to do this for the folks of Savannah can be a part of it and have their own family traditions. We want to be a part of their family.”
If you missed out you will have to wait until next year.
Saturday was the only day to see the ballet and both shows sold out quickly.
Our Cyriea Sandlin was the emcee for Saturday nights shows.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.