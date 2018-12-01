Police investigating after photo surfaces of Windsor Forest student with gun on desk

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - We received a photo into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom Friday of what appears to be a student at Windsor Forest High School with a gun on his desk.
The picture is going viral on social media. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System tells us administrators were alerted to the post on Thursday. They say the student has been identified and his parents were contacted.
Campus police are investigating the incident. Stay with us for updates.
