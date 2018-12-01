Thousands run in annual Enmarket bridge run

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Thousands braved the rain on Saturday morning to run across the Savannah River.
The EnMarket Savannah Bridge run is dubbed the toughest bridge run in South, prompting many to question why runners continue to return.
Soggy sneakers squished on wet pavement Saturday morning as about 4,700 people ran across the Savannah River in the rain.
“It didn’t bother me," said runner Kisher Bland. "I zoned it out. I zoned it out. I was trying to make sure she made it, so really, I did not even feel the rain.”
Kisher Bland and Shaaista Washington are friends who train together, and they say having a running partner is the best way to keep yourself going on days like today when you might rather stay inside.
“She drags me," said Shaasita Washington. "The motivation. She drags me.”
Whether they crossed the bridge once, twice or three times, runner and walkers say it’s the motivation from each other that pushes them over the top.
It also keeps them coming back. Both had run this race before and plan to hit the road again next year.
