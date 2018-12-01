World waits to see if Trump-Xi dinner brings trade peace

China's President Xi Jinping, left, enters for the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Heads of state from the world's leading economies were invited to the Group of 20 summit to discuss issues like development, infrastructure and investment, but those themes seem like afterthoughts, overshadowed by contentious matters from the U.S.-China trade dispute to the conflict over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (Ricardo Mazalan)
By PAUL WISEMAN, ZEKE MILLER, and CATHERINE LUCEY | December 1, 2018 at 2:48 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 2:48 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — When President Donald Trump sits down for dinner Saturday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their table talk will undoubtedly have a global impact.

Trump and Xi will be seeking a way out of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies, while also saving face for their domestic audiences at home. Trump says: "There's some good signs. We'll see what happens."

The Trump-Xi meeting is the marquee event of Trump's whirlwind two-day trip to Argentina for the Group of 20 Summit.

Trade analysts and administration officials acknowledge it won't be easy. The United States and China are locked in a dispute over their trade imbalance and Beijing's push to challenge American technological dominance.