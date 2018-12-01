World waits to see if Trump-Xi dinner brings trade peace

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — When President Donald Trump sits down for dinner Saturday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their table talk will undoubtedly have a global impact.
Trump and Xi will be seeking a way out of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies, while also saving face for their domestic audiences at home. Trump says: "There's some good signs. We'll see what happens."
The Trump-Xi meeting is the marquee event of Trump's whirlwind two-day trip to Argentina for the Group of 20 Summit.
Trade analysts and administration officials acknowledge it won't be easy. The United States and China are locked in a dispute over their trade imbalance and Beijing's push to challenge American technological dominance.