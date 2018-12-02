Lightning strike causes Burton shed fire

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) -A lightning strike could be to blame for a fire in Burton on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to a shed fire that was spreading to a home on Pine Grove Road.
When they arrived on scene, propane tanks that were only 50 feet from the home began to release gas, fueling the fire even more.
They were able to contain the fire before it did any damage to the house or cars.
The homeowner said there was a lightening flash along with a loud clap of thunder, before he noticed the flames.
Fire investigators found scorch marks in nearby trees where the lightening struck one tree, and jumped from tree to tree, and ignited the metal shed.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.