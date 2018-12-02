Man struck by car and ambulance while crossing the street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart soldier is seriously injured after being struck by a car and an ambulance on Martin Luther King Boulevard early this morning.
Sloan Dunlop, 24, was crossing the street not in a crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV that was traveling southbound. After the impact, Dunlop ended up in front of an oncoming ambulance. The ambulance was unable to stop in time before striking Dunlop.
EMS immediately began emergency care and transported Dunlop to the hospital with serious injuries.
