Nasty Weather, Few Severe Storms, Possible Through Early Evening

2 PM UPDATE -
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m.
After a wet night and Sunday morning, a brief lull in the rain is occurring along the I-95 corridor through mid-afternoon. But, additional storms are likely through dinner-time.
Scattered strong storms will expand and move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from south Georgia. Any storm that develops is expected to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and breezy winds. A few storms may produce severe weather.
Wind gusts to 65 MPH, small hail and isolated tornadoes are possible with the strongest few storms through early evening.
The risk of severe weather gradually lessens tonight, but rain and thunder is forecast to linger; especially south of I-16, closer to the coast. Areas of wet weather linger through the Monday morning commute.
We gradually dry out from northwest, to southeast midday Monday. Behind stormy weather, much chillier, sunnier conditions build into the first alert forecast.
The forecast is dry and chilly Tuesday, through the end of the work-week ahead of our next storm system.
