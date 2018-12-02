Structure fire in Wellwood displaces two

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An structure fire along Wellwood Drive has displaced two people Sunday morning.
Savannah Fire received a call about a structure fire at 207 West Wellwood Drive at 10:54 AM and responded within three minutes.
Smoke was coming from the house upon arrival. There was no one at home at the time so firefighters forced entry and extinguished the fire and rescued two dogs.
No one was injured and the fire was contained to the bedroom, but the house did have some smoke and water damage.
Savannah Fire says they believe the fire was electrical in nature.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.