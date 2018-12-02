Coastal Empire schools closed due to poor road conditions

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Evans, Toombs, and Tattnall County schools will be closed for students and staff on Monday, December 3rd due to road closures following heavy rain in the area.
Both school systems will re-evaluate if classes will resume on Tuesday, granted that roads are safe to drive on.
Toombs County also has named numerous street closures as a result of flooded or washed out roads.
- Roderick Clifton Road
- Alex Hardwick Rd (washed out in 3 places)
- Lilliot Road
- Levy Cave Road
- Ernest Webber Road
- Hillsboro Road
- Del Conner Road
- Sam Beasley at The Pond
- Ross Bowen Road
- John Dasher (small stream)
- Jeff Webber (water flowing over road)
- Cuurie Road at Delma Burke (wash out)
- BillBranch between J.P. Edenfield and Highway 86
- S. Harden Chapel (cut down about 3 feet deep)
- Currie Road at Henry Wolfe Road (wash out)
- James McLain (flooded out)
- Toole Road (flooded)
