Coastal Empire schools closed due to poor road conditions
December 2, 2018 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 4:03 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Evans, Toombs, and Tattnall County schools will be closed for students and staff on Monday, December 3rd due to road closures following heavy rain in the area.

Both school systems will re-evaluate if classes will resume on Tuesday, granted that roads are safe to drive on.

Toombs County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday December 3rd for both students and staff due to road conditions. ...

Toombs County also has named numerous street closures as a result of flooded or washed out roads.

  • Roderick Clifton Road
  • Alex Hardwick Rd (washed out in 3 places)
  • Lilliot Road 
  • Levy Cave Road
  • Ernest Webber Road
  • Hillsboro Road
  • Del Conner Road
  • Sam Beasley at The Pond
  • Ross Bowen Road
  • John Dasher (small stream) 
  • Jeff Webber (water flowing over road) 
  • Cuurie Road at Delma Burke (wash out) 
  • BillBranch between J.P. Edenfield and Highway 86
  • S. Harden Chapel (cut down about 3 feet deep)
  • Currie Road at Henry Wolfe Road (wash out) 
  • James McLain (flooded out) 
  • Toole Road (flooded) 

