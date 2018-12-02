1 woman dead after wreck on Retreat Road in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO, GA (WTOC) -One woman is dead after her car struck a tree in a single vehicle wreck on Retreat Road in Liberty County on Saturday evening.
Liberty county Sheriff, Liberty county Fire & EMS and Georgia State Patrol all responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.
GSP is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash. The woman’s name has not yet been released.
This information was provided by the Coastal News Service.
