Consider This: President Georgia H.W. Bush

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Over the weekend, we learned of the dimming of the one of the brightest of the thousand points of light.
George Herbert Walker Bush, at the age of 94, was called home to join his beloved Barbara and his daughter Robin, who died at age three from leukemia.
The point of President Bush’s life was made apparent the hours following his passing in the tributes that have come from both sides of the political aisle and around the world.
The son of a U.S. Senator, Mr. Bush devoted more than 40 years of his life to public service. He was a two-term congressman from Texas, a UN ambassador, director of the CIA and a two-term vice president under Ronald Regan.
In 1988 he became the first sitting vice president to win the Presidency in nearly 150 years after easily defeating Michael Dukakis.
But his political career ended in 1992 after losing a bitterly fought presidential campaign to then Gov. Bill Clinton. But bitterness is not something that George Herbert Walker Bush sustained, later forging an incredibly close relationship with Mr. Clinton. They worked side by side across the globe to help those in desperate circumstances. President Clinton wrote that “Few Americans have been—or will ever be—able to match President Bush’s record of service to the United States and the joy he took every day from it”.
Consider This: In this divisive time in our country, President Bush’s passing gives us a final opportunity to consider the unifying example of a life devoted to service and humility and the unshakeable faith he had in us as Americans.
Last weekend, we lost more than a president, or a World War II hero, we lost the last true statesman of our generation. A man who always put people and country above politics… a position that in these days is now considered politically incorrect.
Fair winds and follow the seas Mr. President, we have the watch.
