Consider This: President Georgia H.W. Bush

But his political career ended in 1992 after losing a bitterly fought presidential campaign to then Gov. Bill Clinton. But bitterness is not something that George Herbert Walker Bush sustained, later forging an incredibly close relationship with Mr. Clinton. They worked side by side across the globe to help those in desperate circumstances. President Clinton wrote that “Few Americans have been—or will ever be—able to match President Bush’s record of service to the United States and the joy he took every day from it”.