Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 12-3-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push south of the area tonight followed by high pressure the rest of the week. Low pressure will impact the area next weekend. Cloudy skies this evening with a chance for showers through 6pm. Skies will clear overnight with daybreak temps 45-49. Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with highs 58-64. Clear and cold Tuesday night, low 38. Wednesday will be sunny with highs near 60. Clear and cold Wednesday night, lows near 32. Thursday will be sunny with highs near 60. Friday starts with temps in the upper 30s and warms into the low 60s with mainly sunny skies. Rain and storms expected late Saturday into Sunday morning. Low pressure may develop off the southeast coast Monday and bring us rain and wind.