East Georgia State College named most affordable online college for nursing

SWAINSBORO, GA (WTOC) - East Georgia State College in Swainsboro has been named the 2019 most affordable online college for nursing degrees in the nation.
Every year, OnlineU publishes a list of the most affordable colleges across the nation, providing unbiased rankings based on affordability, accessibility, and quality, to help potential students find the best match for their college career.
With a fully-online RN-BSN Bridge Program, East Georgia State took the number one spot, beating out Texas A&M University-Texarkana, University of North Georgia, Mount Carmel College of Nursing, and Cleveland State University. EGSC was $300 cheaper than next-ranked college.
East Georgia State College’s RN-BSN Program began in the Fall of 2016 and will see its first class of graduates during the Fall 2018 Commencement Ceremony.
Fall Commencement will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium on the Swainsboro campus.
Dr. Jeff Howell is the speaker for the event. Dr. Howell has been a professor of history at EGSC for over nine years. He earned his Ph.D. and Master of Arts degrees in U.S. History at Mississippi State University. He also earned a Masters of Divinity from Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis, TN.
