Georgia Southern to play in Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football is soaring into bowl season with a game for the first time in three years and only the second time ever.
Sunday’s announcement has fans circling next Saturday on the calendars and Montgomery, AL pinned on their maps.
Final exams might be the top priority this week, but plenty of people are excited for the Eagles heading to another bowl game. This time, it’s the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. A bowl appearance might be the perfect Christmas present for some as the Eagles get the chance to cap off a great season and play one more time in 2018.
“It’s awesome. It’s so much fun,” said GSU students, Jonathan Jones and Bronson Lane. “We’re going around campus showing 'wings up Eagle Nation” and get people throwing it. Trying to get people super excited."
Southern played in its first bowl ever in 2015. Two disappointing seasons since had fans hoping for improvement this year, but few expected that success to return so quickly. To some, a bowl game validates that Georgia Southern football is back.
“This year, there’s a big buzz around here and I cannot wait,” said Eagle fan, Jahmal Rainey. “Cannot wait to see that bowl game.”
The excitement extends to the players and coaches who say Eagle Nation often carries more fans on the road than some teams have at home.
“Being in Montgomery, two to two-and-a-half hours from Atlanta, real easy for our fans and alumni base to get down there,” said Eagles Head Coach, Chad Lunsford. “We’re expecting a big crowd and looking forward to feeding off of that.”
The Eagles will take on the Eagles of Eastern Michigan in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl on Dec. 15.
