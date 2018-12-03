Hospice Savannah holds tree of light ceremony

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Sunday was the first night of Chanukah, as well as the first Sunday in Advent, both which are celebrations of light.
Hospice Savannah held their Tree of Light ceremony, honoring and remembering loved ones who have passed away with candles that represented the awakening of the light.
During the commemoration, the names of loved ones who have passed were read aloud and grief counselors encouraged family members to share their stories so that they are never alone, an especially important practice at this time of year.
“We say that death may have ended a life, but it never ends our relationship and so this is one of those opportunities for people to come together and to remember and also to commemorate their loved one,” said Holland Morgan with Hospice Savannah.
This is the 27th year for the Hospice Savannah Tree of Light ceremony.
