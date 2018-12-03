Howard scores 45, Marquette beats No. 12 K-State 83-71

Marquette: Howard scored 26 in the first half, pacing the team with aggressive play. His quickness and 3-point shooting prowess made him tough to defend, going 6 of 7 from the field alone in the first half, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc, along with 11 of 12 from the foul line. Howard didn't let up after halftime, scoring eight points in 4 minutes with Carter Diarra trying to guard him.