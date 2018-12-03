4 injured after possible tornado touches down at Kings Bay Naval Base

CAMDEN CO., GA (WTOC) - The National Weather Service received reports of a tornado in South Georgia Sunday night.
Officials say it was likely a tornado that touched down near Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Camden County. Local media reports vehicles were thrown around by the winds. Four people were taken to the hospital and were treated and released.
Base officials confirm there is damage but are still reviewing the full extent of the damage.
"A severe thunderstorm and a possible tornado came through the southeastern portion of the base, causing some damage there, wind-blown damage, trees, some light posts were knocked over,” said Scott Bassett, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Public Information Officer.
The NWS will survey the damage over the next few days.
