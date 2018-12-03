3rd ID kicks off Marne Week at Ft. Stewart with 4-mile run

FORT STEWART, GA (WTOC) - A very wet morning didn’t stop the 3rd ID from kicking off Marne Week with a four-mile run on Monday.
The annual week-long event will challenge the soldiers physically and mentally. Over 25 competitive events are happening over the course of the week.
“So, we just do a nice, solid run that allows the units to get out here and sing cadence,” said CSM Daniel Hendrex, 3rd Infantry Division. “You’ll see our youngest soldiers with our oldest soldiers, and it’s really a kick-off to a week where they’ll do nothing else but either compete against the other brigades, or come out here and support the teams that do."
Tuesday, Fort Stewart will hold its holiday tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m, and Wednesday is Marne Week Family Day. That’s where we can bring the family to check out military weapons, vehicles, and state-of-the-art equipment.
