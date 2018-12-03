Savannah Police meeting with area pastors to discuss ways to combat crime

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah’s next police chief will meet with pastors of area churches to discuss ways to make the city safer.
So far this year, there have been more than 15 homicides in Savannah. Four of those killings happened within the same week back in July.
Those with the Savannah Police Department say a strong bond between law enforcement and clergy can often lower a city’s crime rate.
SPD’s chaplain coordinator says when pastors get out into the community, they can often help people before they choose to commit a crime. He says young people will often choose to commit a crime due to an ongoing issue, like a social or economic issue at home. If pastors and officers can identify and resolve these issues before they happen, it will often prevent that young person from participating in the city’s crime activity.
Savannah Police officers and pastors will meet on Monday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. inside the Savannah Civic Center to discuss ways they can collaborate to make the city safer. After the meeting, the chaplain coordinator says they’ll participate in a series strategic plans to help combat crime.
