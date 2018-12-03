Students at GA high school get sick after eating pot-laced brownies

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN/RNN) – Two students at a Georgia high school got sick after eating marijuana-laced brownies.
An employee at South Atlanta High School is under investigation after being accused of handing out the snacks, WSB reports.
"Honestly, I have no idea what was going through their mind," a parent told WSB. “It’s totally out of line for them to bring something like that into school.”
Sources told WSB that a teacher brought the brownies from home and handed them out at school on Friday.
“The school employee who is believed to be responsible has been removed from the school and faces disciplinary action pending the outcome of the investigation,” a district spokesman said in a statement.
The school district wouldn’t confirm whether the accused employee is a teacher.
Investigators from the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department responded to the campus when they received reports that at least two students and a school employee got sick after eating the brownies during school hours.
The school employee who got sick wasn’t the employee who’s accused of bringing the brownies to the school, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The sick students and employee were taken to the hospital and were released Friday.
