Who’ll Stop (When!?) The Rain?

A pesky, slow-moving, cold front is delivering a wet Monday morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Clusters of light to moderate rain, with embedded heavier showers, are dampening most roadways. Rain is forecast to gradually continue sinking southward towards the coast and Florida Panhandle. However, it may be after the morning commute before noticeable drying takes place.
Go ahead and plan for wet roadways and slower travel times, regardless of whether rain is still falling along your morning route.
Good news – temperatures are pretty mild this morning; in the low to mid-60s in many spots. You can probably get away with short sleeves or a light rain-jacket. Temps don’t warm all that much today. We’ll peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.
A few more scattered showers are possible through the afternoon as the last bit of moisture streams across our area ahead of a cold front. We clear out, and cool off, this evening behind a stronger cold front.
Tuesday begins in the 40s and features afternoon high temperatures in the 60s, under a mostly sunny sky. Wall-to-wall sunshine and cold temperatures filter in through mid-week.
Gardeners – there is a frost/freeze risk Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
Our next storm system arrives this weekend. There is quite a bit of uncertainty in the Saturday, Sunday forecasts. Timing of rain is still in-question.
