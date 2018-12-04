An inside look into migrant living conditions in Tijuana shelter

TIJUANA, MEXICO (Tucson News Now) - Thousands of migrants had to be moved away from the border in Tijuana, Mexico, recently because their makeshift camp at a sports stadium had become inundated with people, trash and storm runoff. The migrants had been there nearly three weeks.
The Mexican government says it was working to remove everyone from the camp and bus them to a more humane spot.
The new migrant shelter is about 20 minutes away from the San Ysidro Port of Entry between San Diego, CA, and Tijuana.
In an old concert hall, thousands of migrants who made the trip from Central America to northern Mexico have to line up for donated food and water.
As donation trucks arrived, people run to make a line – not knowing what they’re in line for, taking whatever they can get.
Many of them lost the little they had after the recent rainfall, but the new shelter is covered and many were given new mats to sleep on.
But not everything is better in this new camp, Miguel Angel, a migrant from Guatemala said a piece of chicken and a tortilla is all he’s had to eat for the day.
There are a couple dozen restrooms for a shelter that has the capacity for approximately 7,000 people.
Many who came looking for work are trying to get permits to stay in Mexico without being deported as they await asylum in the United States.
For those who haven’t found work, some are considering returning but others can’t afford to go back.
So they wait.
