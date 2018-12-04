City of Savannah celebrates Hanukkah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hosted it’s Hanukkah celebration Monday night.
Savannah joins hundreds of other cities around the world recognizing the Jewish holiday. City leaders lit a 10-foot Menorah and celebrated with food, live music, and fireworks.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach was there and says this shows that the people of Savannah are able to stand together and celebrate one another.
“We actually work towards taking the extremes out of our community. If we can do like we did earlier with a sense of let’s bond together...let’s hold hands and let’s just look at someone and say you care about them....if we could just do that, if our community could do that, we will get rid of the extremes that we have in every community," Mayor DeLoach said.
Hanukkah started Sunday, and will last for eight days.
