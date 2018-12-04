Customers, employees evacuate Savannah Walmart due to fire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Customers and employees at a Savannah Walmart were forced to evacuate Monday night because of a fire.
It happened at the Walmart on East Montgomery Cross Road. Chatham Emergency Services tells us the the fire started in a panel box. Dozens of customers waited outside until crews cleared the scene.
“I was checking out at the register, and all the employees started hollering, ‘Fire, please get out,’ and basically I never saw smoke, I never smelled smoke, I just walked out whenever everybody started hollering ‘get out,’ I did,” said shopper, Debra Harvey.
The small fire was put out quickly. Witnesses say it started in the meat department.
The store is now back open.
