GBI arrests 1 in multi-county pharmacy burglaries

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a burglary at the Wheeler Drug Company in Glenwood.
An investigation revealed that the suspect, Joshua Jay, is also linked to to multiple other incidents with pharmacies in Vidalia, Hazlehurst, Douglas, and Statesboro. Jay is being charged with Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft by Taking, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and Criminal Trespass
He is being held at the Toombs County Jail as he awaits trial.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.