GSP investigate fatal wreck on Jimmy Deloach parkway near 307

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A bad crash on Monday afternoon at Dean Forest Road and Highway 21 claimed the life of one man.
Georgia State Patrol tells us a Port Wentworth police officer pulled over a driver on 307 between Jimmy Deloach and 25.
At some point during the stop, the driver drove off.
Troopers say he slammed his car into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer a little farther down 307. He was the only person in the car and died. Two truck drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
