Polls open for Georgia’s runoff elections

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The polls will open at 7 a.m. across Georgia for the state’s runoff elections. Voters will have a final opportunity to have their say in a couple of races.
After a record-breaking voter turnout last month for Georgia’s General Election, polling locations are expecting the same on Tuesday.
These are the races still at hand. The Secretary of State race is in a runoff. Republican Brad Raffensberger is going head-to-head against Democrat John Barrow.
Raffensberger has the support of Republicans like President Donald Trump. Democrats like former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton are backing John Barrow.
Voters will also be choosing a candidate to become the state’s Public Service Commissioner. That runoff is between Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat Lindy Miller.
The Chatham County Board of Elections says they’re ready for Tuesday’s runoff. All voting machines have been tested and are now deployed to the 90 polling locations across the county.
Remember, voters must visit their assigned precinct and bring a valid picture ID, like a driver’s license, even if it’s expired, or a U.S. passport.
The chairman for the Chatham County board of elections says if you experience a problem, you need to speak with the polling manager before you submit your ballot.
The polls will close Tuesday at 7 p.m.
If you are unable to drive and need a lift to cast your ballot, the NAACP Savannah Branch is offering free rides to the polls all day. Just call (912) 233-4161 to request a ride.
For all other Election Day information and resources, click here.
