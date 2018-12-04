Redskins QB McCoy breaks fibula in right leg, out for season

Sanchez was once the franchise quarterback for the New York Jets and led them to the AFC championship game his first two seasons in the NFL. Sanchez was the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft and drew comparisons to Joe Namath in New York. He was 4-2 in the postseason and helped the Jets beat Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in consecutive road playoff games in January 2011. But Sanchez had an NFL-leading 52 turnovers in 2012-13 and lost his starting job to Geno Smith. He spent two seasons with the Eagles and one with the Cowboys.