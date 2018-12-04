Santa’s Pantry feeding public school students over winter break

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham County public school parents and the community are making sure students are fed during winter break.
Santa’s Pantry is collecting non-perishable foods that are easy for kids to eat.
“We want our children to be fed so that they are able to focus and work and do what they need to do to be successful during their school day," said Santa’s Pantry Organizer Erin Roma.
About 65 percent of Savannah-Chatham County Public School students qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch, and they won’t get those meals during their almost three-week break.
Santa’s Pantry works with the district to give food bags to schools with the biggest need.
“We know that sometimes the only nutritious meals some of our students receive each day are while they are in school,” said Sheila Blanco, Public Information Officer for SCCPSS. “Organizations who step in to help make sure our economically disadvantaged students have access to healthy food during the winter break when they aren’t receiving those meals at school are providing an invaluable service to our students and their families.”
Last year, the group gave about 900 food bags to students from 20 schools, and Roma said they are hoping to help at least that many again this year.
You can drop off donations to the following locations:
- The STEM Academy 207 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406
- Bull Street Labs 2222 Bull Street
- Kirk Chiropractic Center 5707 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Tybee Island Maritime Academy 714 Lovell Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328
- Susie King Taylor Community School 1709 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Jenny McCord's House 318 Woodley Road, Savannah, GA 31419
- Coordinated campaign office, 713 East 65th Street.
- Carpet Store Plus, 9366 W Ford Ave, Richmond Hill
- Dogwood Pediatric Dentistry of Savannah, 4849 Paulsen St, Suite 101
- Grant Center Savannah, 185 Ball Park Rd., Richmond Hill
Santa’s Pantry is also accepting monetary donations or you can order and ship donations directly from the group’s Amazon Wishlist.
